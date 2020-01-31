Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.64

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.64 and last traded at $109.30, with a volume of 723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.94.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Balchem in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Balchem by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Balchem by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 19,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Balchem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

