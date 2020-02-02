Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $122.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.67.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $108.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.19. Balchem has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $109.88.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Balchem had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Balchem during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 54.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

