Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (down from GBX 360 ($4.74)) on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 337 ($4.43).

BBY stock opened at GBX 256.40 ($3.37) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.93. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 192.30 ($2.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 295.80 ($3.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 259.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.53.

In related news, insider Leo Quinn bought 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, with a total value of £30,107.72 ($39,605.00). Also, insider Anne Drinkwater bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.42) per share, for a total transaction of £11,700 ($15,390.69). Insiders acquired 18,005 shares of company stock worth $4,225,821 over the last ninety days.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

