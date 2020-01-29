Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.82 billion and the highest is $2.99 billion. Ball posted sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $11.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.59. 1,656,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,671. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ball has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,520 shares of company stock worth $4,973,069. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,404,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,134 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ball by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after acquiring an additional 703,830 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $31,197,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $27,335,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 166.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 639,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,738,000 after purchasing an additional 399,441 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

