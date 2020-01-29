BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price target of $63.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BancFirst an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $497,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.84. The stock had a trading volume of 56,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,256. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com