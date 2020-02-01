BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BancFirst from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.00.

BancFirst stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.80. 55,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.86. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $63.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.02.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that BancFirst will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,030 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,916,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,693,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

