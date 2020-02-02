Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €5.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been given a €5.30 ($6.16) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.47 ($6.36).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

