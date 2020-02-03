Banco Bradesco (BBD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Banco Bradesco to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $7.63 on Monday. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0047 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BBD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

