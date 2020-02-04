BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BBDO opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.0042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

