Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco De Chile is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE BCH opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.83 million. On average, analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

