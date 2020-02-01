Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of BLX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 74,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,022. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $797.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.70. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr comprises 3.6% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.24% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr worth $49,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

