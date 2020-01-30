Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

BLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. 68,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,466,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

