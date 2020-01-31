Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.45 and last traded at $31.35, approximately 325,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 475,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

BMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.53. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $490.69 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 641.0% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 13.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 97.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

