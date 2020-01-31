Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) received a €4.00 ($4.65) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.22 ($4.90).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

