Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €4.40 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

