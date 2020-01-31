Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.60 by Barclays

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €4.60 ($5.35) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €4.22 ($4.90).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

