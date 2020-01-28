Banco Santander Brasil (BSBR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Brasil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

