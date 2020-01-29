Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

BSBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 1,223,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,521. The company has a market cap of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.73.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander Brasil had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 183.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

