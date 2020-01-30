Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $605.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.04 million.

NYSE:BSAC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.77. 16,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,742. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.56.

BSAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

