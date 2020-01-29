Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (BSMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De stock opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.38. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

