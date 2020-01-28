Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIB stock traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $52.65. 621,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,359. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $42.99 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 17.06%. Research analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?