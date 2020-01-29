Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in January

Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 3,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bancorp 34 stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Bancorp 34 Inc (NASDAQ:BCTF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.32% of Bancorp 34 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCTF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 million, a PE ratio of 160.00 and a beta of 0.72. Bancorp 34 has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Bancorp 34 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Bancorp 34 Company Profile

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management.

