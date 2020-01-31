Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

TBBK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. 345,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $658.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.35. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.71.

In other Bancorp news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,460 shares of company stock worth $85,280 and sold 81,879 shares worth $1,605,427. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TBBK. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

