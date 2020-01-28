Bancorp (TBBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) is set to post its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Bancorp to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bancorp stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $670.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In other Bancorp news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 24,654 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $990,844.26. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski bought 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,869.80. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,460 shares of company stock worth $195,280 and sold 104,340 shares worth $1,858,113. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

