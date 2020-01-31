Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.48. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 36,386 shares traded.

In other Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $75,115.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000.

About Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

