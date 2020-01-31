Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.39

Shares of Bank Hapoalim Ltd (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $42.39, with a volume of 871 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $898.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.43 million. Bank Hapoalim had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 16.33%.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans.

