Bank of America Boosts Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target to $188.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.06.

DHR stock opened at $160.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.87. Danaher has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 24,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Danaher by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

