Bank of America Boosts Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $116.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGX. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.18.

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,060,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,187. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds