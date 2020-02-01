Bank of America Boosts Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Price Target to $270.00

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra boosted their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $220.94. 2,211,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $164.70 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.65.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

