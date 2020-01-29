Bank of America Increases Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $84.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $74.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth $3,588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

