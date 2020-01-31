Bank of America Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $149.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.25.

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.53. 1,940,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,437. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $89.50 and a 52 week high of $137.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 37.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

