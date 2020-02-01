Bank of America Upgrades Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

ADNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adient in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Adient from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Adient in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Adient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.52.

NYSE ADNT traded up $6.39 on Friday, hitting $25.71. 10,068,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Adient has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.65. Adient had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Adient by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 629.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve