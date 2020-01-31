Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $91.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

