Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sells $1,058,222.86 in Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOH opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day moving average of $87.48. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $74.78 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOH. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOH. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

