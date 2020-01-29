Bank of Hawaii’s (BOH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,142. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $74.78 and a one year high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income