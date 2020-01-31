Bank of Marin Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.40. The company has a market cap of $618.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $47.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

In other news, CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $45,730.00. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $25,900.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,743 shares of company stock valued at $665,342. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

