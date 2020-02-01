Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Sells $22,300.00 in Stock

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) CEO Russell A. Colombo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $22,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $607.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.74 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.41.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 31.26%. Analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

See Also: What is Forex?