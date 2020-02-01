Bank of Montreal Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,393 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,432% compared to the typical volume of 213 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 6,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,608,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,811,000 after buying an additional 220,938 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 161,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. 41.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.08%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

