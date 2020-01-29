Bank of Nova Scotia’s (BNS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,029,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

