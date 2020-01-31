Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of SC stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of SC Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,371 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Bank of SC worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank of SC has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.18.

Bank of SC (NASDAQ:BKSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Bank of SC had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 34.69%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Bank of SC Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as the holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides commercial banking services to individuals, professionals, and small and middle market businesses in South Carolina. The company offers a range of deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

