Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) President Robert R. Chapman Buys 1,000 Shares

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) President Robert R. Chapman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $14,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 95,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,105.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

