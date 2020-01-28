Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ BOTJ opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.44. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of the James Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.58% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

