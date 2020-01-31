Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $18.19. 1,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,191. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. Bank7 has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

