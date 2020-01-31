BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BANKINTER S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. BANKINTER S A/S has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

BANKINTER S A/S (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. BANKINTER S A/S had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $597.13 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that BANKINTER S A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BANKINTER S A/S Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services for individual and corporate customers, and small and medium-sized enterprises in Spain and internationally. The company offers private banking services, including various funds; personal, corporate, and retail banking services; mortgages; and consumer finance services comprising credit cards and loans.

