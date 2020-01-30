BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 504,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.51. 15,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,199. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 21.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth $230,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

