BankUnited’s (BKU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.71.

BKU traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.96. 7,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,793. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BankUnited by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?