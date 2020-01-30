Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Banner’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BANR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Banner has a twelve month low of $50.21 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Banner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Banner by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banner by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 283,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banner by 133.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Banner news, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $27,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

