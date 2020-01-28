Bar Harbor Bankshares to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $27.58.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, time deposits, and checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

