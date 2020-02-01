Barclays Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €5.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.30 ($6.16) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.55 ($6.45) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. HSBC set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.20 ($4.88) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.47 ($6.36).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

