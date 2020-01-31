Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €23.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.21 ($31.64).

Shares of JCDecaux stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €24.18 ($28.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a one year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.54.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

